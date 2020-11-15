Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,844 more coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,660 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 251,597 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.