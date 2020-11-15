Advertisement

Ian Book is hitting his stride at the right time

After Notre Dame's victory of Boston College on Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly said that Ian Book was the difference in getting the win.
After Notre Dame’s victory of Boston College on Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly said that Ian Book was the difference in getting the win.(ND Athletics)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After Notre Dame’s victory of Boston College on Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly said that Ian Book was the difference in getting the win.

For the two-time captain, Book is hitting his stride at just the right time.

“It starts with his command of the offense,” Kelly said. “Now, and you can see him just continue to grow. Each and every week. And that’s, look, I think we’ve talked about this at great length. When your quarterback is playing at a high level, it gives you a great chance to be a championship caliber football team.”

It’s been a tale of two seasons for Book.

In his first four games of the season, he had just three passing touchdowns and seven completions of more than 20 yards.

In the past four games, he’s had eight passing touchdowns and 18 completions of more than 20 yards.

With a growing comfort level with his receivers, Book has been leading the charge.

“I just knew there was more for me,” Book said. “I knew that I could take another step just in watching film. Just in everything a little bit extra. It’s the small details. Meeting with Coach Rees, I want to know why certain things are happening. It’s starting to add up. I’m just trying to take it to the next level. I wouldn’t pinpoint one thing. I think I’m just elevating at the right time. And it’s a whole bunch of things. It’s chemistry. It’s offense it’s defense. It’s everything. It’s just happening at the right time. I feel really good about it. I feel confident.”

The Irish remained at No. 2 in the polls as they head into their bye week.

