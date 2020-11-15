Advertisement

Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday

Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High...
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center starting tomorrow, according to a press release.(Maria Catanzarite)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center starting tomorrow, according to a press release.

These three buildings will be under remote instruction until Wednesday, November 25, due to lack of adult supervision in these buildings.

In-person instruction will resume Monday, November 30, after an evaluation of COVID-19 progression in the district.

In the press release, Superintendent James Knoll says to be aware of the following:

  • Remote instruction is NOT optional for those students attending the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center. Daily assignments and requirements will be posted for each class.
  • Some Middle School and High School personnel not providing remote instruction may be reassigned throughout the district to provide support to the elementary grades.
  • Those families who chose the “virtual” option at the beginning of the school year are not affected by the closures. Virtual labs will continue to operate for virtual students only.
  • Extra-curricular activities will continue as planned (i.e., athletics, play practice, etc.).
  • High School shared-time programs will still meet and transportation from the High School will be provided (i.e., SMC, EACC, MSC, etc.).
  • Contact your building principal for specific questions about your particular program.
  • Contact your classroom teacher for questions about your class and assignments.
  • K-5 families should be prepared for potential closures at the elementary buildings, also.
  • Families and Employees with quarantine orders and positive tests results should continue to inform the district during this closure.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in two-car accident
Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County
Paw Paw/Edwardsburg
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update

Latest News

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.3%.
Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 6,844 new cases Sunday
Two dead in Cass County crash
Questions keep arising over condition of public housing complex
Questions keep arising over condition of public housing complex
Lots will be drawn to determine next Berrien County District 5 Commissioner