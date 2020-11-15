Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center starting tomorrow, according to a press release.

These three buildings will be under remote instruction until Wednesday, November 25, due to lack of adult supervision in these buildings.

In-person instruction will resume Monday, November 30, after an evaluation of COVID-19 progression in the district.

In the press release, Superintendent James Knoll says to be aware of the following:

Remote instruction is NOT optional for those students attending the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center. Daily assignments and requirements will be posted for each class.

Some Middle School and High School personnel not providing remote instruction may be reassigned throughout the district to provide support to the elementary grades.

Those families who chose the “virtual” option at the beginning of the school year are not affected by the closures. Virtual labs will continue to operate for virtual students only.

Extra-curricular activities will continue as planned (i.e., athletics, play practice, etc.).

High School shared-time programs will still meet and transportation from the High School will be provided (i.e., SMC, EACC, MSC, etc.).

Contact your building principal for specific questions about your particular program.

Contact your classroom teacher for questions about your class and assignments.

K-5 families should be prepared for potential closures at the elementary buildings, also.

Families and Employees with quarantine orders and positive tests results should continue to inform the district during this closure.

