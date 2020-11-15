Edwardsburg Public Schools moving to remote learning on Monday
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing in-person instruction at the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center starting tomorrow, according to a press release.
These three buildings will be under remote instruction until Wednesday, November 25, due to lack of adult supervision in these buildings.
In-person instruction will resume Monday, November 30, after an evaluation of COVID-19 progression in the district.
In the press release, Superintendent James Knoll says to be aware of the following:
- Remote instruction is NOT optional for those students attending the Middle School, High School, and Alternative Learning Center. Daily assignments and requirements will be posted for each class.
- Some Middle School and High School personnel not providing remote instruction may be reassigned throughout the district to provide support to the elementary grades.
- Those families who chose the “virtual” option at the beginning of the school year are not affected by the closures. Virtual labs will continue to operate for virtual students only.
- Extra-curricular activities will continue as planned (i.e., athletics, play practice, etc.).
- High School shared-time programs will still meet and transportation from the High School will be provided (i.e., SMC, EACC, MSC, etc.).
- Contact your building principal for specific questions about your particular program.
- Contact your classroom teacher for questions about your class and assignments.
- K-5 families should be prepared for potential closures at the elementary buildings, also.
- Families and Employees with quarantine orders and positive tests results should continue to inform the district during this closure.
