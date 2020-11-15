Advertisement

Community food drive benefits South Bend neighborhood

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A community food drive that is collecting donations for a South Bend neighborhood was set up at the South Bend Farmer’s Market Saturday.

Donations will be given to those in need in the River Park Neighborhood, and the president of the neighborhood association is who is organizing the drive.

She is hoping to collect enough non-perishable food and hygiene items to serve 50 families and has several businesses along Mishawaka Avenue that are helping collect donations.

“The businesses are seeing the reactions of people bringing in the goods, and the neighbors are happy to help. They are wanting to do something, so it came out, and it’s working really well," organizer Cheryl Walsh said.

The first distribution date of the collected products is next Saturday, so to donate before then, contact Walsh at cwlshc@gmail.com.

