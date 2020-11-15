CASA of St. Joseph County holds annual holiday toy drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Court Appointed Special Advocates in St. Joseph County are trying to collect as many donations as possible in their annual holiday toy drive.

PEGGS in downtown South Bend is one of 8 drop-off locations for the drive that will benefit the more than 600 kids that CASA serves.

CASA volunteers advocate for children in court who have been victims of abuse and neglect, and they are doing their part to make the holiday season extra special for those kids.

“In an already difficult and challenging year, this is one of the times during the year that we can bring joy and genuine smiles to kids by just giving them a little bit extra, a little extra something to smile about this year," Recruiter and Trainer for CASA of St. Joseph County Lety Stanton-Verduzco said.

