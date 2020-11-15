Candidates react ahead of lot drawing in tied Berrien County Commissioner Race

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Candidates currently tied in Berrien County’s 5th District Commissioner Race are reacting after being notified the race will be determined by a lot drawing.

The Berrien County Board of Canvassers determined on Saturday that after canvassing all the votes, Democratic Candidate Rayonte Bell and Republican Candidate Bruce Gorenflo both received 3,934 votes.

After 16 News Now caught up with both candidates over the Sunday afternoon, both candidates not in favor of having their future fate as 5th District County Commissioner being decided by a lot drawing.

“I’m still in shock but the main thing that I’m thinking about is, wow, you put in the work and to do the campaigning, you talk to people and all of that and it comes down to a final drawing of lots is kind of interesting,” Bell says.

“You know, it is just kind of surreal that this has happened. You know, 3,934 to 3,934 votes. I don’t think either one of us really wants to win this way. So I’m pretty confident that no matter who draws what tomorrow, there maybe still be a recount involved,” Gorenflo says.

The lot drawing is set for tomorrow at 2 pm, where both candidates will appear before the board of canvasses and the county clerk.

You can watch it live by going to the Berrien County, Michigan YouTube channel.

