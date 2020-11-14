Wind advisory Sunday, Gusts up to 50 along with rain showers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures rise into the low 50s overnight with a southerly wind. Rain showers will be present most of the night and winds will pick up. Gusting to 30-40 mph at times. Low of 44.

SUNDAY: WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM. Wind gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible at times. Rain showers possible throughout much of the day wrapping up by dinner time in most locations. Temperatures will also be falling throughout the day. A high in the low 50s is likely at midnight before we fall through the 40s during Sunday. High of 52.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures still falling into the lower 30s overnight. Clouds will be clearing for the most part, but windy conditions will remain overnight. Low of 32.

MONDAY: Breezy with some sunshine returning to Michiana but remaining cooler. There is a chance of a few more clouds in the afternoon and a possible lake effect sprinkle or two after dinner time. High of 49.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 42

Saturday’s Low: 22

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

