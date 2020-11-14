Pet Vet: What Does AAHA Mean to Pets and Their People?

(WNDU) - We all know that veterinarians are there to provide medical care for animals, but there are so many choices, and it may be hard to figure out how to choose a practice.

An organization called the American Animal Hospital Association has an accreditation process for veterinary practices.

Zach Horner spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to learn more about how AAHA accreditation provides an important difference to consider.

If you would like more information about the American Animal Hospital Association, or to find an accredited hospital near you, visit www.healthy-pet.com.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.