Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.

25-year-old Brittany Hughes was driving northbound on State Road 13 when the car left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled.

24-year-old Tyler Goodpaster was a front seat passenger and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor and this crash remains under investigation.

