Advertisement

Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County

Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County
Passenger killed in car crash in Kosciusko County(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car crash on State Road 13 in Turkey Creek Township.

25-year-old Brittany Hughes was driving northbound on State Road 13 when the car left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled.

24-year-old Tyler Goodpaster was a front seat passenger and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor and this crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 119.
4-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right...
Rhode to Glory: Notre Dame football player Cameron Ekanayake reflects on being named Rhodes Scholarship finalist
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Holcomb’s latest effort to reimpose COVID restrictions ‘not aggressive enough’, local health officials say

Latest News

Elkhart County to consolidate courts, moving courts out of downtown areas of Goshen and Elkhart
Elkhart County Council votes to move and consolidate courts
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.9%.
Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 8,451 new cases
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Claire
Zach Horner spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to learn more about how AAHA...
Pet Vet: What Does AAHA Mean to Pets and Their People?