One person killed in two-car accident

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a deadly two-car accident in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

According to the Michigan State Police, it happened last night at 6 p.m. At the intersection of Dickinson Road and Sevison Road in Florence Township.

The car, a Chevrolet Colorado, was traveling southbound on Sevison when it failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a car traveling east on Dickinson Road.

The driver of the Colorado, Clarence Bryant of White Pigeon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, a GMC Sierra, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

That driver was transported to Sturgis hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

