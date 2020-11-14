Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Nov. 13.
INDIANA
Class 6A
Merrillville, 27, Elkhart, 24
Class 5A
Valparaiso, 35, Mishawaka, 14
Class 3A
Marian, 56, Calumet, 0
Class 1A
Laf. Central Catholic, 37, Winamac, 32
MICHIGAN DISTRICT FINALS
Divison 4
Edwardsburg, 43, Paw Paw, 0
Division 6
Constantine, 55, Buchanan, 28
