Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Nov. 13.

INDIANA

Class 6A

Merrillville, 27, Elkhart, 24

Class 5A

Valparaiso, 35, Mishawaka, 14

Class 3A

Marian, 56, Calumet, 0

Class 1A

Laf. Central Catholic, 37, Winamac, 32

MICHIGAN DISTRICT FINALS

Divison 4

Edwardsburg, 43, Paw Paw, 0

Division 6

Constantine, 55, Buchanan, 28

