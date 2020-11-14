Michiana schools keep an eye on COVID-19 cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Over the summer and into early fall we looked at the plans schools had put in place to reopen and get students back in the classroom.

Now as the number of cases continue to rise in Michiana we’re looking how schools are trying to manage the surge, and if all-virtual learning is on the horizon.

“If we have a large number of the faculty and staff of a particular school for whatever reason, whether they are testing positive or close contacts, and it makes it difficult to operate the school with that many people out then that’s going to be a situation where we’re likely going to close the school," Rene Sanchez says. He is the Assistant Superintendent with South Bend Community School Corporation

The case counts are high across the state and many schools in Michiana operate on a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning. Schools I heard from on Friday say they’re evaluating their current plans daily.

“We’re monitoring very closely with this recent uptick, this recent surge in cases, there are some schools that we are monitoring the numbers very closely," Sanchez says.

If the numbers get too high, and staff becomes low, all virtual learning might be the way to go.

Here’s what I learned from schools about the plans going forward.

Elkhart Community Schools:

"We look at student and staff numbers on a daily basis and assess where we are. If there becomes a substantial number of students with close contacts in our buildings we would consider moving to virtual instruction, but with our hybrid model the number of close contacts has been held down due to fewer students in the schools.

The more important factor relates to the adults in our schools. Do we have enough staff to keep our school safe and orderly and to carry out all the protocols in place? The recent move of Pinewood Elementary to all virtual was due to the fact that we did not have the custodial staff to ensure the building was cleaned and disinfected adequately. With shortages of staff in various departments, we have to adjust and move people when possible, but if that is not possible, we may experience more closures. Staff are out for a variety of reasons-- COVID-like symptoms, close contacts with family or other individuals outside of school, awaiting COVID testing, and actual COVID diagnosis or positive tests.

According to the recommendations for K-12 schools that came out with the state’s color-coded system (https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/files/COVID-19-Schools_color%20level%20recommendations.pdf), schools are encouraged to move to hybrid or can continue with hybrid in both orange and red. If Elkhart County moves to red, Elkhart Schools will monitor two weeks of the county being in the red in conjunction with the local health department and our own case counts to determine if a move to virtual is warranted.

Our numbers of close contacts in the schools continues to be low, so the spread we are seeing is not being impacted by schools. The cases we are seeing in the schools are the result of increased cases from the community.

Supt. Thalheimer is consistently telling staff that what happens in the community impacts the ability for the local economy and the local schools to stay open. For the safety of students and staff both in schools and outside of schools, we need to wear masks, be aware of our proximity to others, avoid large groups, and practice good hand washing or sanitizing."

John Glenn Schools:

"We meet regularly with groups of different stakeholders including School Board, Admin, Teachers, and Parents to review local, area, and state trends. Also, we converse weekly if not daily with local health officials. We culminate all of this input into our local plans.

At this time it is the collective belief that on-campus learning has been safe-regarding proper mitigation-and the best educational option for the majority of our students. While we are still providing a virtual option for those requesting.

Our plan is to continue on campus learning as long as we are able to staff our programs, continue to avoid a serious local outbreak, and the local health departments continue to support this plan."

Penn Harris Madison Schools:

"We monitor P-H-M student and staff COVID positive cases daily. They are reported to administration by principals and department directors. We notify our parents and staff of cases where the individual is in their school building/department.

Cases are registered and reflected on the PHM COVID Dashboard the following day. We are also monitoring our staffing levels very closely. Administration has ongoing communication with the St. Joseph County Department of Health officials.

We’ve been told that the mitigation factors and contact tracing measures P-H-M has in place are working. Our extracurricular activity protocols and plans (fall and winter) have been approved by the Health Department. At P-H-M hosted events, we are now only allowing 15% capacity in our facilities (it previously had been 25%). ISDH and SJDH have both publicly stated that schools are not superspreaders of community cases, but instead it is the activity taking place outside of schools in the community that is of the most concern.

Only our elementary parents have the option to send students PeK-5 to school for in-person instruction 5 days a week. Grades 6-12 are on a hybrid model. And families at all levels have the option to keep their students 100% virtual. It is our number one goal to provide not only excellent academic instruction to our students, but just as important during these challenging times are the social emotional supports."

We’ll continue to monitor plans for Michiana schools and bring you the latest on any changes as the cases around the country and here at home continue to increase.

