Irish fall to Wisconsin 2-0 in season opener
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In the first NCAA Division I men’s college hockey game of the season, Wisconsin defeated No. 20 Notre Dame 2-0 on Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Wisconsin goaltender Robbie Beydoun earned the 25-save shutout, while Linus Weissback scored in the first and Dylan Halloway added a power-play tally in the second for the visitors.
The Fighting Irish had chances, including a pair of shots off the crossbar by freshman forward Grant Silianoff down the stretch, but were unable to solve Beydoun.
Notre Dame finished 0-for-2 on the power, with the second opportunity coming with 1:42 left in the third period, while Wisconsin was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.
Senior Dylan St. Cyr made 20 saves for the Irish.
Notes
- Seniors Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen skated in their 118th-consecutive games, dating back to the first game of their freshman season.
- Senior goaltender Dylan St. Cyr made his 10th career start and first since Feb. 16, 2019, which was a 5-2 win over the Badgers at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
- Freshmen Grant Silianoff, Landon Slaggert, Ryder Rolston and Zach Plucinski each made their Notre Dame debuts.
- Junior Cam Burke played his first career game on defense.
Next Up
- The teams close out their season-opening series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
- Saturday’s tilt will be televised by the NHL Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ while also available digitally on NBCSports.com and fans can listen to the radio broadcast of the game here.
