Irish fall to Wisconsin 2-0 in season opener

In the first NCAA Division I men's college hockey game of the season, Wisconsin defeated No. 20 Notre Dame 2-0 on Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Wisconsin goaltender Robbie Beydoun earned the 25-save shutout, while Linus Weissback scored in the first and Dylan Halloway added a power-play tally in the second for the visitors.

The Fighting Irish had chances, including a pair of shots off the crossbar by freshman forward Grant Silianoff down the stretch, but were unable to solve Beydoun.

Notre Dame finished 0-for-2 on the power, with the second opportunity coming with 1:42 left in the third period, while Wisconsin was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Senior Dylan St. Cyr made 20 saves for the Irish.

Notes

Seniors Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen skated in their 118th-consecutive games, dating back to the first game of their freshman season.

Senior goaltender Dylan St. Cyr made his 10th career start and first since Feb. 16, 2019, which was a 5-2 win over the Badgers at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Freshmen Grant Silianoff, Landon Slaggert, Ryder Rolston and Zach Plucinski each made their Notre Dame debuts.

Junior Cam Burke played his first career game on defense.

Next Up

The teams close out their season-opening series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Saturday’s tilt will be televised by the NHL Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ while also available digitally on NBCSports.com and fans can listen to the radio broadcast of the game here.

