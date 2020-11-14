Advertisement

Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 8,451 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.9%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8,451 more coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,638 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 244,887 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 5,708 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 6,654 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 5,156 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 13,858 (+450) cases and 224 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 13,978 (+456) cases and 183 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,628 (+63) cases and 82 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,384 (+149) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,392 (+131) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,192 (+47) cases and 23 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 738 (+25) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 653 (+35) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 320 (+18) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

