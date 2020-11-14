Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 119.
4-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right...
Rhode to Glory: Notre Dame football player Cameron Ekanayake reflects on being named Rhodes Scholarship finalist
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Holcomb’s latest effort to reimpose COVID restrictions ‘not aggressive enough’, local health officials say

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path