Advertisement

Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host

LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York.(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans are pushing for former “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” actor LeVar Burton to become the next host of “Jeopardy!”.

A petition on change.org has nearly 70,000 signatures in support of Burton.

The game show’s host, Alex Trebek died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Burton paid tribute to Trebek on Friday, tweeting his thoughts are with Trebek’s family and his millions of fans during this devastating loss.

He also said he was flattered by the petition.

In September, Burton said he’d been preparing his entire life to host “Jeopardy!”.

Sony Pictures has not made an announcement on the search for a new host.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 119.
4-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right...
Rhode to Glory: Notre Dame football player Cameron Ekanayake reflects on being named Rhodes Scholarship finalist
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Holcomb’s latest effort to reimpose COVID restrictions ‘not aggressive enough’, local health officials say

Latest News

Elkhart County to consolidate courts, moving courts out of downtown areas of Goshen and Elkhart
Elkhart County Council votes to move and consolidate courts
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.9%.
Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 8,451 new cases
Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Claire