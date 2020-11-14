Elkhart County Council votes to move and consolidate courts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Council has voted in favor of consolidating the Elkhart County Courts and move them outside of the downtown areas of Goshen and Elkhart.

The following press release is from Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s office:

This morning, the Elkhart County Council voted to move forward with the consolidation of the Elkhart County Courts and to relocate them outside of the Downtowns of Elkhart and Goshen. Members of the county council cited the length of time they have been considering this move, but as Mayor Roberson said, he and Goshen’s Mayor Jeremy Stutsman were not made aware of the county’s intentions until August of this year. Mayor Roberson, Mayor Stutsman, Levon Johnson, Jack Cittadine, Aaron Mishler, Dave Weaver, Maryellen Baker, and many others spoke against the county’s plan to remove the courts from the downtowns of Goshen and Elkhart.

“Many things could have been done differently throughout this process that would have given Downtown Elkhart a fair shot. While I am disappointed in the county’s decision to move ahead without us, I am humbled by the outpouring of support for the city of Elkhart. The team we assembled to fight for a downtown location will remain engaged and impassioned about the future of our downtown. The removal of the courthouse from Downtown Elkhart means the southwest corridor of downtown will be dramatically transformed in the coming years and I look forward to leading that effort.” – Mayor Rod Roberson

