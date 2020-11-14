Berrien County health officials give COVID update

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials held an event on Facebook Friday afternoon to give residents an update on COVID-19.

They said cases have doubled three times since Oct. 5 and are averaging about 100 cases a day.

Since this pandemic started, the county has had over 3,000 positive cases.

Health officials said it is important to keep following safety protocols.

“Yes, that masking, that distancing. Hand hygiene inside homes is very important. Please bare that in mind. This is an unusual year, we know that. We have made it through eight months of this. With the news of the vaccine, we are hopeful by next Thanksgiving this will be a memory," said Berrien County Health Department Health Officer Nicki Britten.

Health officials also said to be careful if you are planning to get together with loved ones over the holiday because community transmission puts people at the greatest risk.

If cases continue to climb, health leaders are afraid hospitals may not be able to keep up with the demand.

“We are going to run into those capacity issues in the healthcare system and the last thing we want to do collectively is see our healthcare system...is see our healthcare heroes making these decisions about how do we allocate these resource of healthcare," Britten said.

