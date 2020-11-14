Advertisement

Berrien County health officials give COVID update

Berrien County health officials give COVID update
Berrien County health officials give COVID update(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, MICH. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials held an event on Facebook Friday afternoon to give residents an update on COVID-19.

They said cases have doubled three times since Oct. 5 and are averaging about 100 cases a day.

Since this pandemic started, the county has had over 3,000 positive cases.

Health officials said it is important to keep following safety protocols.

“Yes, that masking, that distancing. Hand hygiene inside homes is very important. Please bare that in mind. This is an unusual year, we know that. We have made it through eight months of this. With the news of the vaccine, we are hopeful by next Thanksgiving this will be a memory," said Berrien County Health Department Health Officer Nicki Britten.

Health officials also said to be careful if you are planning to get together with loved ones over the holiday because community transmission puts people at the greatest risk.

If cases continue to climb, health leaders are afraid hospitals may not be able to keep up with the demand.

“We are going to run into those capacity issues in the healthcare system and the last thing we want to do collectively is see our healthcare system...is see our healthcare heroes making these decisions about how do we allocate these resource of healthcare," Britten said.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Holcomb’s latest effort to reimpose COVID restrictions ‘not aggressive enough’, local health officials say
Devin Rios
UPDATE: Suspect who caused lockdowns at Mishawaka schools caught
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 119.
4-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash
Humane Society Puppy Mill Pic
The problem with puppy mills in Michiana

Latest News

John Glenn Schools busses parked outside
Michiana schools keep an eye on COVID-19 cases
Sister Barbara Ann, a beloved local nun and fierce Notre Dame fan, has passed away.
Remembering Sister Barbara Ann, beloved local nun and fierce Notre Dame fan
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Topsy Turvy Weekend...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast