2nd Chance: Claire

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

This is Claire.

Claire is a 1 - 2 year old Springer spaniel mix, weighing approximately 35 pounds.

She’s in need of a forever home and a loving family!

If you want to adopt Claire or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Animal Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

You can also like them on Facebook.

