2nd Chance: Claire
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
This is Claire.
Claire is a 1 - 2 year old Springer spaniel mix, weighing approximately 35 pounds.
She’s in need of a forever home and a loving family!
If you want to adopt Claire or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Animal Rescue at (574) 400-5633.
You can also like them on Facebook.
