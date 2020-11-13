Topsy Turvy Weekend...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - VERY COLD AIR!! Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper 20s this evening, heading toward the lower to middle 20s by morning. Sunshine early Saturday will give way to afternoon clouds, and eventually showers. Most of the rain will fall Saturday night, with showers still possible into Sunday. Temperatures will fall through the day on Sunday, with sprinkles or flakes possible in lake-effect areas by evening. Cold early next week, then milder later. The following weekend will have a good chance of showers, and it could end up being snow showers by the end of it...

Tonight: A few lake-effect clouds early this evening north, otherwise clear and quite cold. Low: 23, Wind: Variable 2-4

Saturday: Sunny morning, then cloudy and breezy with spotty showers. High: 49, Wind: SSE 10-20

Saturday night: Cloudy and chilly with times of rain. Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder again with a chance of showers...maybe even flakes in spots by evening. High: 47 and falling

