Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Republicans are grasping for ways to reverse Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin over President Donald Trump, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or voting irregularities in the state. The effort appears aimed at sowing doubt in the election results among Trump supporters ahead of a possible recount.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The state and federal officials and election technology companies who run U.S. elections say in the strongest such statement to date that the Nov. 3 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

The statement emailed to reporters Thursday by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency — which spearheaded federal election protection efforts — comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist without foundation that the election was stolen from him.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” says the statement. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

The statement’s authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State — who run elections at the state level — and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

