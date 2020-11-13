UPDATE: Mishawaka school lockdown lifted after police search area

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The lockdown at Marian High School and LaSalle Elementary has been lifted after police searched the area for a suspect.

There’s no word yet on the status of the suspect.

It started Friday afternoon near the Burger King on Ireland Road and Miami Street in South Bend.

A stolen vehicle was found there, and police say the driver tried to run over officers as they approached.

Police and K-9s searched for the suspect on foot. He was only identified as a male.

Police said he could be armed.

The school lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

