UPDATE: Mishawaka school lockdown lifted after police search area

It started Friday afternoon near the Burger King on Ireland Road and Miami Street in South Bend.
It started Friday afternoon near the Burger King on Ireland Road and Miami Street in South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The lockdown at Marian High School and LaSalle Elementary has been lifted after police searched the area for a suspect.

There’s no word yet on the status of the suspect.

It started Friday afternoon near the Burger King on Ireland Road and Miami Street in South Bend.

A stolen vehicle was found there, and police say the driver tried to run over officers as they approached.

Police and K-9s searched for the suspect on foot. He was only identified as a male.

Police said he could be armed.

The school lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now for updates.

