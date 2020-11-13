UPDATE: Mishawaka school lockdown lifted after police search area
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The lockdown at Marian High School and LaSalle Elementary has been lifted after police searched the area for a suspect.
There’s no word yet on the status of the suspect.
It started Friday afternoon near the Burger King on Ireland Road and Miami Street in South Bend.
A stolen vehicle was found there, and police say the driver tried to run over officers as they approached.
Police and K-9s searched for the suspect on foot. He was only identified as a male.
Police said he could be armed.
The school lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.
