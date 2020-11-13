Remembering Sister Barbara Ann, beloved local nun and fierce Notre Dame fan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Notre Dame football team hits the road to take on Boston College tomorrow, we want to share a sad update with you.

Sister Barbara Ann, a beloved local nun and fierce Notre Dame fan, has passed away. She was 85 years old.

As you may remember, she’s been featured on ESPN and local broadcasts over the years for her deep love for the Fighting Irish.

16 News Now’s Lindsay Stone had a special friendship with the nun and shares more on the incredible legacy she leaves behind.

Today, we’re remembering the incredible life of Sister Barbara Ann, a nun at Our Lady of Angels Convent, cancer-survivor and most of all, loyal Notre Dame fan.

“I get a little carried away,” she laughs.

Last season, we featured her story on our Countdown to Kickoff show.

“I am probably one of the biggest fans of Notre Dame Football,” Sister Barbara Ann proclaims.

And she has years of collectibles to prove it.

“I think the Kelly Green looks good with my gray hair. I like that hat very much. I’ve had it the longest. My favorite thing is what we call my famous music box. I love that music box.”

The famous treasure even landed her a spot in NBC’s national promo for last season’s Notre Dame vs. Michigan game.

Sister Barbara first made headlines back in 2009 when the cancer survivor and die-hard college football fan learned Boston College football player Mark Herzlich was battling cancer, so she decided to write to encourage him.

Soon, the two became pen-pals and a friendship began, culminating with them meeting at Notre Dame Stadium when B.C. came to visit.

The two remained pen-pals through the years and just days before she passed, Sister Barbara called Mark and the two shared what would be their final conversation.

Last fall, I had the privilege of driving Sister Barbara Ann around campus one final time, enjoying the sights, talking football and faith-- something that meant so much to her throughout her life.

And now, she’s experiencing the heaven she so often and excitedly talked about. Sister Barbara loved Notre Dame and sitting in the stands on a game day, cheering loudly for her favorite players.

And I’m sure she’s doing just that, but this season, from an even better seat. My friend, you are missed dearly, may you rest in peace.

