Notre Dame gets ready to face Boston College, former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame-Boston College game has been coined the ‘Holy War’ rivalry, but the Eagles consider the game to be more a rivalry game than the Fighting Irish.

And there’s one player for the Eagles who is extra fired up for this game - quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec was the backup quarterback at Notre Dame the previous two seasons before he ultimately decided to transfer when it became clear he would not be able to take Ian Book’s job as the QB1.

The Eagles quarterback has performed quite well in his first season as a starter at the college football level.

Jurkovec has thrown 15 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. Jurkovec really wanted to make it work at Notre Dame, but he’s glad he decided to transfer to Boston College so he could play.

“Throughout the whole season, I feel like I keep getting better,” Jurkovec said. “Week-by-week, it’s had it’s ups and downs but it’s been a joy just playing, getting out there again, competing, playing. It’s really switched it around for me. I feel like I am in the right place for sure. There were a number of reasons why it wasn’t working out at Notre Dame, and I grew very frustrated, but now I am just having fun with it and keep looking forward to getting better.”

Jurkovec loved Notre Dame so much, that he even considered changing positions just so he did not spend another year on the bench. He ultimately decided that leaving schools in order to stick at the quarterback position was the right call.

Brian Kelly says he never talked about a position change with his former quarterback, but it just shows how Jurkovec is a competitor.

“He’s a competitive kid that wanted to play, and he wasn’t going to play this year in front of Ian Book,” Kelly said. “That’s kind of the bottom line as a relates to where he was in our program. He was competitive. He was doing the things we asked him to do, but he wasn’t going to start in front of Ian Book.”

His former teammates are licking their chops, as they get to face their friend tomorrow afternoon.

“Phil is my guy," Irish linebacker Shayne Simon said. "We still talk to him pretty frequently. He’s a part of our class so we all stay pretty close. We are all still cool and are looking forward to playing against him. May the best man win.”

The Irish say it will be weird seeing Jurkovec in a different uniform but they are ready for the challenge.

“Phil is a great teammate,” Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji said. “He was cool. He was a little funny guy. He’s a great guy. Watching him on film, he can make every throw. He’s a big guy. He can throw on the run. He can do a lot of different things. He’s a playmaker out there. It’s going to be an exciting challenge for us. I’m ready for it. I’m hyped for it.”

It won’t be as hyped up as the matchup Notre Dame played last weekend against the formerly ranked No. 1 Clemson Tigers, but the Irish will still look to keep their unblemished season alive against their former teammate.

Kickoff at Boston College is set for 3:30 PM on Saturday on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.