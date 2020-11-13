Mishawaka firefighter honored for saving woman while off-duty

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - New today, a Mishawaka fire fighter receives an award for going above and beyond.

Back in March, firefighter Jason Stauffacher was off duty when he noticed a fire at an Osceola home.

He sprang into action to check out the blaze and learned an elderly woman was trapped inside.

With the home in flames, Jason and two police officers went inside to rescue the woman, saving her life.

He says it’s just part of the job.

“And honestly after it all happened our chief actually was there and I said hey you need anything from me because I’m going up to the lake, I’m done. He’s like no we’re good, I never really looked for any kind of recognition from it at all, to me it was no big deal, just doing the right thing at the right time, same thing I think we would all do,” Stauffacher said.

Jason had no idea this award was on the way; he was surprised by his fellow firefighters as well as his family.

