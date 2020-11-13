Advertisement

Michigan reports 8,516 more coronavirus cases, 118* deaths

There have been 7,929 deaths and 244,741 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 8,516 more coronavirus cases and 118* more deaths on Friday.

*The deaths announced include 83 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 7,929 deaths and 244,741 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 94 deaths and 4,313 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 26 deaths and 1,552 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 28 deaths and 1,953 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

