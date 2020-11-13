Advertisement

Medical Moment: Breakthrough treatment for lung cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 229,000 cases of lung cancer will be diagnosed this year in the U.S.

In today’s Medical Moment, more on a lung cancer drug that the FDA has granted breakthrough status.

If there’s a positive in 2020, it’s been a year with tremendous advances for lung cancer.

In fact, in a highly unusual move earlier this year, a clinical trial was stopped after patients were having overwhelming success on it.

Martie Salt has more on the drug and what this may mean for doctors on the frontlines.

An EGFR mutation is present in about 15 percent of all lung cancer cases in the U.S.

The mutations are higher in lung cancers with non-smokers.

