Local farmer battles COVID and pneumonia

By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As we see COVID cases skyrocketing across our area, local farmer, David Schrock shares his recent battle with the virus.

Schrock tested positive for COVID in late October.

The news, he said, was a bit shocking.

“I was wearing masks. I was wearing gloves. I was doing everything you have been told to do; that, if by any chance I were to have any contact, that I would have protected myself from that...I was very careful and there was a lot of things I did not go to. I never left home. I have not been to a restaurant or to a church," Schrock said.

Schrock shared his journey by posting a video on his Facebook page.

He said at first his symptoms were severe.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and I felt like I was going to expire. My chest was so heavy I was coughing up blood. I told my wife that we are going to the emergency room, and it was like 3 in the morning, and they immediately prepped me for a trip to Indianapolis, to Methodist IU," Schrock said.

On top of testing positive for COVID, Schrock was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

He was recently sent back to the hospital for more treatment, but said he should be released by Monday.

Schrock said he feels weak and still relies on oxygen at times, but said he is “100 percent confident” he will beat this.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the whole medical field, and how they cared about me," Schrock said.

