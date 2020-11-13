Advertisement

Irish linebacker Shayne Simon hopes to build off of Clemson performance

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is fresh off one of the biggest wins in program history with the victory over No. 1 Clemson, and it also happened to be the best game linebacker Shayne Simon ever played.

Simon’s presence was felt right from the get go, as he helped stuff the Tigers on their first series of the game.

Simon barely came off the field. He recorded four tackles, including a tackle for loss while playing a career-high 63 snaps.

“We’re really seeing somebody that is elevating his game,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “There’s still more out there for him. I wouldn’t say that this thing is, ‘Hey, this is a done deal. Shayne Simon, he’s got the position.’ There’s still some competition out there and we like it. We like to keep the competition lively out there. But really pleased with where he’s going.”

Simon liked how he played but says he has not scratched the surface of his potential.

“I just try to stick to my traits and the process we’ve already had," Simon said. "Watch film, play hard in practice and just continue to get better and better. I think I made some plays that helped the team and I am hoping to do the same moving forward.”

Simon actually received his first scholarship ever from Boston College, and that’s who he gets to play this weekend.

Kickoff between No. 2 Notre Dame and Boston College is set for 3:30 PM. You can watch the game on ABC.

