Indiana reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 5,708 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,708 more coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,613 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 236,565 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 6,654 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 5,156 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 13,417 (+274) cases and 210 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 13,527 (+287) cases and 182 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,569 (+143) cases and 82 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,235 (+83) cases and 37 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,263 (+60) cases and 34 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,147 (+11) cases and 22 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 719 (+28) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 619 (+27) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 301 (+10) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.