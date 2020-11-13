Fulton Co. Health Dept. passes policy to enforce Governor’s executive order

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fulton County Health Department has voted in favor of a new policy that will enforce Governor Holcomb’s executive order announced this week.

16 News Now was at the meeting Friday to learn more about how this policy applies to restaurants and bars in the county.

Going into the meeting, some Fulton County residents were concerned that local officials were planning on shutting down dine-in services at restaurants and bars, but the health department says that was never their intention.

The Fulton County Health Department has passed a policy that explains how they will handle complaints received when a restaurant is violating Governor Holcomb’s most recent executive order.

After the 1st complaint, the business will be notified and given a verbal warning.

After the 2nd complaint, the health department will investigate and issue a written warning if a violation is found.

After the 3rd complaint, the health department could order the business to close for 3 days and issue a fine if a violation is found.

After the 4th complaint, the health department could suspend the business’s permit for up to 30 days if a violation is found.

“Hopefully that is never going to happen. That’s not our goal. Our goal is education. Just getting people aware that this is our tool we have. Nobody likes it. Nobody likes wearing masks, but we’re just trying to keep the community safer," Fulton County Health Department President Harry Webb said.

Some business owners were worried that officials were going to shut down dine-in services but are happy that that wasn’t the case.

“I thought it was more than fair, and if I thought it wasn’t, believe me, I would stand up and say something, but I thought it was more than fair. They’re giving people four chances. I mean, how many times do you have to screw up?” 33-year local business owner Lance Young said.

Webb says that even though the spread level is lower in Fulton County than some of the larger counties, slowing that spread is critical in not overwhelming area hospitals.

“At the same time that it’s happening here, it’s happening everywhere else, so all the regional medical centers are full. So we just have to be careful and wear face coverings and just be safe.”

