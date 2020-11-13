Advertisement

Cultivate Food Rescue hosts Thanksgiving meal packing marathon

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue is making sure every family has a meal to put on the table this Thanksgiving.

The nonprofit is partnering with a local church for a 24 hour meal packing marathon.

The meals will include turkey, corn, mashed potatoes, and gravy.

The meals will be packed, given to food pantries, and then distributed to local families for Thanksgiving.

Cultivate Food Rescue has been busier than ever during the pandemic, packing thousands of meals for families in need.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of people to serve,” said Jim Conklin, co-founder & board president. “But when you work together, the output is greater. So, we’re just trying to play our part and help people in need.”

Cultivate food rescue is always in need of donors and volunteers in order to continue serving people in Michiana.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

