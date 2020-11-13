Cold beginning to end with harsh wind chill Friday

TODAY:

Rain showers ending by 6am with cloud cover lingering overhead. A mild start to your Friday with temperatures in the low 40s early and a falling pattern into the afternoon. Grab the jacket! Later today, we’ll develop a northwest wind with temperatures stalling out in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT:

Very cold heading into the weekend. Lows drop into the middle 20s overnight under clear skies. A light breeze into Saturday morning.

TOMORROW:

Overall, pleasant. A chilly start with temperatures warming into the upper 40s by early afternoon. Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day before clouds and rain move in. Showers likely begin after 7pm.

