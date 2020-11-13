Advertisement

Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu wins AL MVP award

Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez, bottom, returns to the mound after giving up a...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Roel Ramirez, bottom, returns to the mound after giving up a home run to Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, top, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu has been chosen as the AL MVP, a reward for powering his team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The first baseman from Cuba got 21 of the 30 first-place ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez finished second and Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was third. Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases.

