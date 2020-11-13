Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu wins AL MVP award

NEW YORK (AP) - Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu has been chosen as the AL MVP, a reward for powering his team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2008. The first baseman from Cuba got 21 of the 30 first-place ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez finished second and Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was third. Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases.

