4-year-old dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 4-year-old girl has died after a crash in Elkhart County Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and State Road 119.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on CR 40 and entered the intersection into the path of a semi tractor-trailer, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound semi hit the driver’s side of the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as Sierra Doering, a 26-year-old from Nappanee. She was airlifted from the scene with back pain.

A 23-month-old passenger in the Jeep was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

The 4-year-old passenger who died in the crash has been identified as Reece Doering.

The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

