Advertisement

Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for Servicemembers, Veterans, and Dependents.(State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon as hospitals fill up with patients suffering from the illness.

Whitmer is planning to speak at 3:15 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. They will be giving an update on the the state’s COVID-19 situation and measures in place to slow the spread.

Thursdays remarks come after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported data showing more than 3,000 people are hospitalized statewide with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses. Hospitals were treating 4,000 coronavirus patients during the previous peak last spring.

Michigan has reported more than 37,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses over the past seven days, which is an average of more than 5,300 per day. That is a record seven-day average number of cases for Michigan.

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 also set new six-month highs several times in November.

The four hospitals from the Great Lakes Bay Region issued a joint statement on Thursday morning that warns of a rapid increase in patients.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association issued another statement from executives of the state’s largest health care organizations warning that field hospitals may be likely again this winter if COVID-19 continues spreading at its current rate.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Holcomb
Indiana Governor announces new targeted restrictions
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
Khan owned and operated IOI, a seemingly successful payroll firm based in Elkhart County,...
16 News Now Investigates: Waiting for Payday
SJHS is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
St. Joseph Health System overcapacity, staffing strained due to Covid-19
According to Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten, local hospitals could potentially run...
Local hospitals running out of health care workers as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Indiana health officials have reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw...
Indiana adds 51 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations grow
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19