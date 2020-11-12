Advertisement

Trial pushed back for man charged in 2019 stabbing

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial is pushed back for a man charged in a deadly South Bend stabbing back in September of 2019.

40-year-old Jason Lee Collins is charged with reckless homicide in the death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

You may remember Collins claimed Martinez tried choking him during a fight at a home along South Marine Street.

That’s when investigators say Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

The trial for Collins was scheduled to begin Nov. 30, but it’s now expected to start next year on March 1.

He’s expected to be in court again on Feb. 11.

