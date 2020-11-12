Rhode to Glory: Notre Dame football player Cameron Ekanayake reflects on being named Rhodes Scholarship finalist

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Notre Dame football walk-on and Edwardsburg High School alum Cameron Ekanayake was named a finalist for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study abroad at the University of Oxford.

Notre Dame has produced just 20 Rhodes Scholars and the only other football player to be named a finalist for the scholarship was Corey Robinson back in 2016.

Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right before a workout, but quarterback Ian Book did some convincing.

“I have a tendency to not really look at these things, or to push off looking at these things," Ekanayake said. "Ian knew this too and he made me look at it. He actually looked at the email himself and read it. The email wasn’t really clear at first. He’s like, ‘I think you got it. I’m pretty sure you got it.’ I read it and I realized I had got it. I was ecstatic obviously. Everyone was really happy for me. I was also motivated to try and continue on with the next step in the process.”

In his postgraduate studies, Ekanayake wants to study economics and public health in an effort to aid medical efforts in under-served areas

