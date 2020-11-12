Advertisement

Rhode to Glory: Notre Dame football player Cameron Ekanayake reflects on being named Rhodes Scholarship finalist

Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right before a workout, but quarterback Ian Book did some convincing
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, Notre Dame football walk-on and Edwardsburg High School alum Cameron Ekanayake was named a finalist for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to study abroad at the University of Oxford.

Notre Dame has produced just 20 Rhodes Scholars and the only other football player to be named a finalist for the scholarship was Corey Robinson back in 2016.

Ekanayake was hesitant to open the email to see if he was named a finalist because it was right before a workout, but quarterback Ian Book did some convincing.

“I have a tendency to not really look at these things, or to push off looking at these things," Ekanayake said. "Ian knew this too and he made me look at it. He actually looked at the email himself and read it. The email wasn’t really clear at first. He’s like, ‘I think you got it. I’m pretty sure you got it.’ I read it and I realized I had got it. I was ecstatic obviously. Everyone was really happy for me. I was also motivated to try and continue on with the next step in the process.”

In his postgraduate studies, Ekanayake wants to study economics and public health in an effort to aid medical efforts in under-served areas

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Holcomb
Indiana Governor announces new targeted restrictions
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
Khan owned and operated IOI, a seemingly successful payroll firm based in Elkhart County,...
16 News Now Investigates: Waiting for Payday
SJHS is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
St. Joseph Health System overcapacity, staffing strained due to Covid-19
According to Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten, local hospitals could potentially run...
Local hospitals running out of health care workers as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Kelly says there were no history lessons this week. He just wanted to let his team know Boston...
Brian Kelly isn’t teaching any history lessons this week ahead of Boston College game
Kelly believes Lenzy will still have a role when he makes his return on November 27th against...
Braden Lenzy still expected to have a role when he returns from injury
The rushing yards go in the box score but Williams' blocks in the pass game do not.
Irish running back Kyren Williams takes pride in pass blocking abilities
The Irish have watched Konieczny play ever since he was 13 years old.
St. Joe basketball star JR Konieczny stay home, signs with Notre Dame