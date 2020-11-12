Officials recommend quarantine before spending Thanksgiving with family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Thanksgiving two weeks away, the St. Joe County Health Department is asking people to limit travel and start to quarantine if they plan on gathering with loved ones this holiday season.

After this difficult year, it’s no surprise many people want to get together with their loved ones this holiday season but health officials say you can’t let your guard down.

If you’re planning on gathering with people outside your household, they recommend isolating for two weeks beforehand.

Other safety measures include washing your hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Health officials recommend only doing essential trips --- during isolation leading up to thanksgiving gatherings.

