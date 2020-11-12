Advertisement

Michigan hospital leaders sound alarms; Detroit to keep students home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Hospital leaders warn that more than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Michigan, a rate that is doubling every two weeks and is expected to soon top the spring peak of about 4,000.

Unlike six months ago, COVID-19 is surging statewide, not just in the Detroit area - making it tougher for hospitals to transfer patients or staff elsewhere.

Hospital executives on Thursday echoed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s calls to wear a mask, socially distance and wash hands.

Detroit, Michigan’s largest school district, will suspend in-person classes next week, joining other districts that have shifted to online-only classes.

