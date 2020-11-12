Advertisement

Medical Moment: Groundbreaking gene replacement therapy

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This little cowboy was saved by a groundbreaking new therapy.

His live-saving drug was approved just in time.

Details in today’s Medical Moment.

Gene replacement therapy: It’s a game-changer when it comes to treating life-threatening illnesses.

As Martie Salt reports, to date, the FDA has approved four types of gene therapy, including one that was given the OK just in time to save one little boy’s life.

Doctors don’t know if the one-time infusion will last a lifetime or will have to be repeated, and there could be a possible risk of inflammation to the liver that doctors will closely monitor.

The gene replacement therapy costs $2.1 million.

Insurance paid for most of it, but Alex hopes sales from his children’s book will help pay the rest.

