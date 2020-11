Local Michiana athletes put pen to paper on Early National Signing Day

Several Michiana athletes put pen to paper on Early National Signing Day.

Here are where some athletes from local high school athletes will be playing college sports:

Concord

Belle Brunner - Valparaiso University Golf

Cate Stauffer - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Swimming

Kendal Swartout - University of Davenport Basketball

Goshen

Brynn Shoup-Hill - Dayton Basketball

Lakeland

Bailey Hartsough - Western Carolina Golf

Madison Keil - Valparaiso University Volleyball

Keirstin Roose - Coastal Carolina Softball

LaPorte

Ryin Ott - Purdue Fort Wayne Basketball

Michigan City

Katelyn Halfacre - IU Northwest Basketball

Alex Sparks - University of St. Francis Volleyball

Trinity Thompson - Northern Kentucky Basketball

Northridge

Jaci Walker - Davenport University Basketball

Penn

Madison Bays - Walsh College Lacrosse

Kaitlyn Costner - Ohio State Basketball

Chloe Cripe - Holy Cross Soccer

Brynn Dauby - Holy Cross Soccer

Aaron Dies - Grand Valley State Swimming

Mary Kaczynski - Saint Mary’s Soccer

Juli Kirkpatrick - Hope College Lacrosse

Addy Kois - Valparaiso University Volleyball

Sophia Lenfestey - Lewis University Soccer

Bella Montgomery - Northern Michigan Lacrosse

Joe Radde - Indiana University Swimming

Hannah Roberson - IUPUI Soccer

David Ross - Holy Cross Soccer

Grace Schutt - Olivet Nazarene Basketball

Kate Sherwood - Bethel Soccer

Mia Skibins - Hope College Lacrosse

James Smith - Wisconsin Eau-Claire Wrestling

Holly Thomas - St. Francis Soccer

South Bend Adams

Diego Cardenas - University of Indianapolis Baseball

Lindsay Gizzi - Colorado State Diving

Bryce Martens - Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball

Ezra Zabukovic - Vermont Lacrosse

St. Joe (SB)

Katherina Bellia - Notre Dame Tennis (walk-on)

John Bossler - Louisville Swimming

Emma Feltzer - Illinois State Swimming

Alyson Ferria - Glen Oaks Community College Volleyball

Gage Hannewyk - Xavier University Swimming

JR Konieczny - Notre Dame Basketball

Natalie Moore - DePaul Soccer

Mary Cate Pruitt - Notre Dame Swimming'

Luke Thomas - Elmhurst College Lacrosse

Kyle Tupper - Purdue Northwest Baseball

Westview

Charlie Yoder - Incarnate Word Basketball

