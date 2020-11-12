Local artist creates mural on side of new business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local salad shop is preparing to open its doors next week with a special piece of art on the side of its building.

Tossed ToGo is a gourmet salad shop located at 2022 South Bend Avenue.

The owner wanted to team up with a local artist to create a mural on the side of the shop.

The mural is a depiction of the Swedish Chef from The Muppet Show, and it took about seven days to complete.

“They came to me and asked me to do something for their building,” said Alex Van Galder, president of Van Galder Murals. “And they had an idea and I kind of ran off with it.”

The owner of Tossed ToGo, Michael Marks, loves the mural and says the Swedish Chef was a childhood hero to him.

“It’s amazing,” Marks said. “It’s absolutely amazing. Huge props to Alex.”

Tossed ToGo will officially open on Monday, November 16th, at 10 a.m.

The restaurant will sell freshly chopped, high quality salads.

For more information, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

