Lerner Theatre cancels events for rest of 2020

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart has canceled all of its events for the months of November and December, including the Crystal Ballroom, starting Nov. 15.

The announcement was made Nov. 12 after the Governing Board made the decision.

From The Lerner Theater:

All events for the months of November and December at The Lerner have been canceled, including the Crystal Ballroom, beginning November 15, 2020.

While The Lerner Theatre’s events can be considered commercial or special events under Governor Holcomb’s new COVID-19 restriction guidelines announced November 11, 2020, Lerner management and our Governing Board made the hard decision to cancel all remaining events through the end of 2020.

Ticket-holders for shows scheduled in November and December will receive communications for those dates as information is still forthcoming.

“This was a hard, yet very easy, decision to make. It feels irresponsible to continue to try and hold events in our facility while at the same time, our community leaders and health officials are asking the public to make some hard decisions about gatherings during the upcoming holiday season. The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance and as a public assembly facility, we had to make this decision in the best interest of our community’s health.” – Michelle Frank, Executive Director, The Lerner

“We greatly appreciate this difficult decision made by The Lerner and the Crystal Ballroom. Throughout this crisis, we have made extraordinary sacrifices for the sake of public health, and this decision is no different. We thank our community for their understanding and their flexibility. We encourage everyone to keep up their mitigation steps so we can enjoy the Lerner once again in 2021.” – Mayor Rod Roberson

The Box Office will remain open to patrons with access via phone, web, or in-person. Please call 574-293-4469 to reach the Box Office or visit The Lerner Theatre website at www.thelerner.com.

