Irish running back Kyren Williams takes pride in pass blocking abilities

The rushing yards go in the box score but Williams' blocks in the pass game do not.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the breakout performers for the Notre Dame football team this season has been running back Kyren Williams.

After seeing minimal action in just four games in 2019, Williams how has the 8th most rushing yards in the country. He has put together 740 yards on the ground through seven games this season.

The rushing yards go in the box score but Williams' blocks in the pass game do not.

Several times this season, Williams has shown that he can halt a blitz and give Ian Book some extra time in the pocket.

It’s not too often you see a back show proficiency in both the run game and in pass protection. Williams says he wants to do whatever he can to be a complete back.

“We have a motto called B.A.M. - by any means,” Williams said. “As a running back, you’ve got to be able to do anything in the game in all aspects. You have to be able to catch the ball, run the ball and block. I just feel like that is part of the game I enjoy a lot. I don’t ever shy away from contact. Whenever I see the blitz rusher, I’m going to take them all how I see and what I do best.”

Williams' pass blocking abilities will certainly be needed against Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles currently have the ninth most sacks in the country.

Kickoff between Notre Dame and BC is set for 3:30 PM on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

