Indiana adds 51 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations grow

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials have reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus infections.

Indianapolis officials announced steps Wednesday including lowering capacity limits for bars and fitness center to 25% in an attempt to slow the virus spread.

All Indianapolis schools must switch to all-virtual instruction by Nov. 30 as many school districts across the state are shifting away from in-person classes.

Indiana hospitals were treating 2,569 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday -- a 200% increase since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,654 more coronavirus cases and 51 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,563 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 230,965 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 5,156 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 13,147 (+349) cases and 210 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 13,246 (+412) cases and 179 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,429 (+96) cases and 82 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,153 (+69) cases and 36 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,205 (+44) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,131 (+46) cases and 20 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 694 (+17) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 592 (+14) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 291 (+12) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

