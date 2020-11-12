Advertisement

Indiana adds 51 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations grow

Indiana health officials have reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw...
Indiana health officials have reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus infections.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials have reported 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state also saw new record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed coronavirus infections.

Indianapolis officials announced steps Wednesday including lowering capacity limits for bars and fitness center to 25% in an attempt to slow the virus spread.

All Indianapolis schools must switch to all-virtual instruction by Nov. 30 as many school districts across the state are shifting away from in-person classes.

Indiana hospitals were treating 2,569 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday -- a 200% increase since Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions in late September.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6,654 more coronavirus cases and 51 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,563 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 230,965 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 31 more coronavirus deaths and 5,156 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63 more coronavirus deaths and 4,879 more cases were reported.

Monday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 4,213 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 13,147 (+349) cases and 210 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 13,246 (+412) cases and 179 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,429 (+96) cases and 82 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 3,153 (+69) cases and 36 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,205 (+44) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,131 (+46) cases and 20 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 694 (+17) cases and 16 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 592 (+14) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 291 (+12) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov Holcomb
Indiana Governor announces new targeted restrictions
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
Khan owned and operated IOI, a seemingly successful payroll firm based in Elkhart County,...
16 News Now Investigates: Waiting for Payday
SJHS is seeing a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 patients.
St. Joseph Health System overcapacity, staffing strained due to Covid-19
According to Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten, local hospitals could potentially run...
Local hospitals running out of health care workers as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Sturgiss Banker, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran and former police officer, died from COVID-19...
‘He had a great heart’: 91-year-old Korean War veteran dies of COVID-19
(MGN image)
Michigan hospital leaders sound alarms; Detroit to keep students home
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates