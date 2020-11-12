Holcomb’s latest effort to reimpose COVID restrictions ‘not aggressive enough’, local health officials say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you ask St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox about Indiana Governor Holcomb’s latest executive order to come, he says it is simply not enough to slow the record amount of cases coming in to the Hoosier state.

“I have some concern that these restrictions aren’t aggressive enough. They are fairly mild even on the social gathering size. Any improvement that we see is going to be kind of a long time coming. And given the crisis situation that we are in here in the county, I’m worried it may not be aggressive enough,” Fox told 16 News Now Thursday.

Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state of Indiana will begin reimposing tighter COVID-19 restrictions starting Sunday, November 15th, by targeting counties based on coronavirus case counts.

For example, counties in a color-coded COVID-19 metrics map on in.gov that are in orange will be required to downsize social gathering limits to 50 people, while attendance at school wide events will be limited to 25 percent capacity.

Counties in red, like LaGrange County who holds the state’s highest seven-day positivity rate at 27.2 percent, will be required to downsize social gatherings to 25 people, while attendance for school sports and after school activities will be limited as well.

While St. Joseph County falls under the orange category, Fox says residents should expect to fall under the red restrictions very soon given the alarming upward coronavirus trends.

“While St. Joseph County is currently orange, I would expect next week, or the following week, we will be in the red category. And people ought to be thinking in terms of what are the red restrictions because that is where we are headed," Fox says.

According to Fox, 24 percent of all of the county’s COVID-19 cases have been identified in the last two weeks. To make matters worse, Fox adds that one-third of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the month October alone.

If that is not enough to convince the warranting of tougher restrictions, Fox says the county’s record setting 6,654 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic, should do the job.

"Hopefully, it will really encourage people to take this very seriously and think about how they gather and with whom they gather, and really embrace the strategies that are effective in reducing community transmission.

Holcomb’s new executive order is not set to begin until Sunday, November 15th. For more the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Indiana, click here.

