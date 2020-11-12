Advertisement

Goshen schools go all virtual

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beginning Monday, Goshen High School and Middle School will move to all virtual learning as cases continue to surge.

The schools will move to Course Five of their reopening plan and stay in that stage until after Thanksgiving Break.

Course Five, which is all virtual learning, means:

- Teachers will be available via teleconferencing from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,

- Counselor support and check-ins, and

- Scheduled live opportunities.

Lunches are also available for students at any of the schools in the Goshen School District while the students remain in Course Five.

