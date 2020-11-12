Advertisement

Frost and fog may cause Thursday morning slow downs

Minor wind chill in effect for most of the day
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TODAY:

A calm start with temperatures below the freezing point. Frost and fog developing for much of Michiana—it may take a few minutes to warm up the car! Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s. A pleasant day, once a warm breeze sets up with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Clouds move in briefly overnight. A few light rain showers possible. We stay above the freezing point, eliminating the concern of wintry weather.

TOMORROW:

A real cold snap for the end of this week. Starting the day in the 30s and barely rising into the middle 40s through your Friday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze.

St. Joseph County Council Passes Amended Face Mask Ordinance
