Former white supremacist leader and Warsaw resident dies

(WNDU) - One of the most influential white supremacists in the U.S. and former Warsaw resident has died.

Tom Metzger died earlier this month at the age of 82.

He was a leader of the new generation of white supremacists in the U.S., and a partial founder of the neo-Nazi skin-head movement.

He was also the leader of the War Movement.

Metzger was born in Indiana and living in Warsaw as well as California.

