Former white supremacist leader and Warsaw resident dies
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - One of the most influential white supremacists in the U.S. and former Warsaw resident has died.
Tom Metzger died earlier this month at the age of 82.
He was a leader of the new generation of white supremacists in the U.S., and a partial founder of the neo-Nazi skin-head movement.
He was also the leader of the War Movement.
Metzger was born in Indiana and living in Warsaw as well as California.
